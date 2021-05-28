Soccer-Neymar hits back at Nike over sexual-assault probe

May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer player Neymar hit back at sportswear maker Nike Inc NKE.N on Friday, saying the company's statement that it terminated an endorsement deal because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee was "an absurd lie".

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Daniel Flynn)

((daniel.flynn@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7701 ; Reuters Messaging: daniel.flynn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.