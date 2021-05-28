Soccer-Neymar hits back at Nike over sexual-assault probe

US Markets
Brazilian soccer player Neymar hit back at sportswear maker Nike Inc on Friday, saying the company's statement that it terminated an endorsement deal because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee was "an absurd lie".

