Soccer-Newcastle's Trippier sidelined with fractured foot

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The right back's first-half free kick turned out to be the winner at St James' Park but Trippier was forced off injured in the 48th minute.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement.

Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.

The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row.

Newcastle, 17th in the standings with 21 points from 23 games, travel to West Ham United on Saturday.

