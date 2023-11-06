News & Insights

Soccer-Newcastle's Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Champions League clash

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT HEPPELL

November 06, 2023 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Newcastle United defender Dan Burn will be out for a long spell with a back injury, manager Eddie Howe has said ahead of the Champions League Group F clash at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Burn, 31, landed on his back after jumping for a header in Saturday's 1-0 home Premier League win over Arsenal and did not return for the second half after suffering a spinal injury.

"Dan Burn will be out for some time. Long-term problem, a couple of months is a speculative number. He landed on his spine. A huge blow," Howe told a news conference on Monday.

"It's not just one position we're losing, we're losing his ability to play centre-back as well. But it's something we have to roll with," he added, referring to Burn's ability to also fill in at left back.

Dortmund won 1-0 at St James' Park a fortnight ago, moving up to second place level on four points with Newcastle who are now third. Paris St Germain are group leaders with six points.

Howe's side will be looking for a win at Signal Iduna Park despite being hampered by injuries to key players including Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy as both teams battle for a place in the last 16.

"It's inbuilt in me, I think every game is a must-win and the term is probably overused in football," Howe added.

"But it's the only way that we prepare. We prepare to win every game, we never have anything else in our minds and we will prepare to win this one."

Newcastle, sixth in the Premier League, have enjoyed back-to-back victories after beating Manchester United 3-0 in the League Cup fourth round last week before the win over Arsenal.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.