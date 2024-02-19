Soccer-Newcastle put Sporting Director Ashworth on gardening leave

Updates with reports of United making official approach

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Newcastle United have placed Sporting Director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave after he decided to step down from his position, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The highly-rated 52-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club.

British media reported later on Monday that United have made an official approach for Ashworth, who joined Newcastle in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion where he was technical director.

"We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately," Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said in a statement.

"We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

