Soccer-Newcastle and Arsenal grab draws, Villa win on crazy night

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce described it as a wacky night of Premier League action after his side, and Arsenal, salvaged unlikely 2-2 draws and Aston Villa grabbed a priceless last-gasp victory at Watford on Tuesday.
