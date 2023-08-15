News & Insights

Soccer-New Zealand keen to host men's World Cup with Australia

Credit: REUTERS/DAN PELED

August 15, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand Football is "rapt" with how the Women's World Cup has gone and hopes to partner with Australia again to host the men's tournament, Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said.

The first 32-team Women's World Cup - and the first hosted by more than one country - has been the most well-attended in the tournament's history and generated record crowds for women's soccer matches in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are both obviously rapt with how the tournament has gone," Pragnell told New Zealand news website Stuff.

"FIFA are over the moon and couldn't be happier also. We’ve shown what we always knew - that we would host the best ever Women’s World Cup.

"It's only natural that at some time in the future we would host a men's World Cup.

"It’s likely to be some sort of Asia-Pacific partnership, and I would see Australia and NZ as a foundation of that, for sure."

Football Australia boss James Johnson has repeatedly said Australia would like to host the men's World Cup but will need stadiums that meet FIFA requirements.

The global governing body requires hosts to have minimum seating of 40,000 for group stage matches, 60,000 for semi-finals and 80,000 for the final.

Auckland's 50,000-seat Eden Park is New Zealand's only stadium that meets the threshold for group matches.

Pragnell said New Zealand would want to liaise with FIFA on the stadiums issue.

"I don’t think anyone wants to see a scenario where infrastructure is built that wouldn’t be used again," he said.

"From our experiences with FIFA in this World Cup, they are willing to work with you and be flexible."

The next men's World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

