Soccer-New manager Arteta feels prepared to take on Arsenal rebuilding job

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta accepts the risk involved in his appointment due to his lack of managerial experience but has vowed to give "every drop of blood" to revive the fortunes of the club.

Arteta has left his role as Manchester City assistant manager to replace fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal following a run of poor results last month.

The 37-year-old has never managed a club before but Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi felt the former captain was the "perfect person" among several top-class candidates.

"I completely understand their (fans') concerns," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.

"I will try to convince them I am prepared. I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn't feel prepared. I will (use) every drop of blood to make this football club better.

"I feel back at home. I know the expectations, I know the level and I know the stature of this club and what it deserves."

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after five victories in 17 matches this season.

Arteta said his priority will be to lift spirits in the dressing room before focusing on improving the results in the second half of the campaign.

"I don't want people hiding, I want them to take responsibility for the jobs," he added.

"I want people who deliver passion and energy. Everyone who doesn't buy into this, it's not good enough for this environment."

Arteta enjoyed a successful stint at City, assisting Pep Guardiola as he steered the club to consecutive league titles over the last two seasons.

"What I've learned (from Guardiola) is you have to be ruthless and consistent and have to fit every day the culture of the club to get a winning mentality," said Arteta.

"To sustain it is even harder so every day is important. Every act is important. His workrate is incredible."

Interim coach Freddie Ljungberg will lead Arsenal out for a final time against Everton on Saturday, with Arteta yet to finalise his backroom staff.

When asked whether the Swede will be part of his coaching team, Arteta said: "I need to sit down and have a proper conversation with him.

"We might need eight hours to explain the situation, see what are his aims and what he's seen from the players. We will grab a coffee - maybe a bowl of coffee - and make the decision."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.