Soccer-New boss Emery wants success for Villa but asks for time

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said he had the ambition to bring the Premier League club more silverware and play in Europe but it would take time and patience.

The 51-year-old Spaniard was named manager on Oct. 24, four days after Steven Gerrard left the club following a poor start to the season that saw them in 17th place after 11 matches.

He starts his reign at the Midlands club with a tough league game at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

"My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa, it’s my personal challenge at the beginning. And my second dream, my objective, could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe," Emery said on Friday at his first news conference.

He is renowned for a superb Europa League pedigree, having won the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal to hold the record for most titles won by a manager in that competition, but his focus now is on domestic issues.

"... now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we're not in a good position in the table now and each match is going to give us a lot of information from the players..." he added.

Emery's previous Premier League job was replacing long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018 but he lasted 18 months at the London club before he was sacked. Emery said it would take time to change things with Villa currently 16th.

"I think our players now, they are underperforming, and my idea first is to try to help them," Emery said.

"To have possibilities to improve but at the beginning it's gaining confidence, trust in each player and to play together and create a good atmosphere inside and to show everybody our best wishes (ambition) to improve and to help the team."

Emery also knows he must act quickly to get results.

"I want to create a new way and, obviously, we need time. But in football, time isn't as much and we have to get three points in front of us. I want to be here for a long time and each step ahead thinking to improve," Emery said.

"With our dreams, my dream, my ambitions, the club, they gave me the same idea that I have – be ambitious and to improve as soon as possible and to think of each step to be stronger."

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

