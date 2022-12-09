Soccer-Netherlands v Argentina deadlocked at 2-2 after 90 minutes

By Hritika Sharma

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Netherlands and Argentina's World Cup quarter-final went into extra time on Friday, with the score level at 2-2 after two late goals from substitute Wout Weghorst dragged the Dutch back into the bad-tempered contest.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute, but Weghorst's header 10 minutes later sparked the Netherlands into life and he scored again deep into stoppage time to send the contest into extra time.

