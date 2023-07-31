Soccer-Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, July 31 (Reuters) - The Netherlands have scored just twice at the Women's World Cup so far but coach Andries Jonker said they will aim to pile on the goals against Vietnam on Tuesday to avoid red-hot Sweden in the last 16 by finishing as Group E winners.

The U.S. and Dutch are level on four points but the Americans sit top on goal difference before they play Portugal on Tuesday. The Group E runner-up could next face Sweden, who currently lead Group G after a 5-0 hammering of Italy.

The Netherlands finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, having beaten Sweden in the semi-finals before losing to the U.S.

"We are not afraid of anyone, but you also have to think: if you can avoid an opponent like Sweden, you have to do that," Jonker told reporters on Monday. "You always have a preference for an opponent who, on paper, is less strong.

"We would prefer to play against the number two in that group than Sweden, but the first aim is always to win and get to the last 16.

"We are going full on the attack. One of our objectives is to play attractive football and inspire, but our primary objective is to win."

Vietnam are already out of contention for the knockouts and while Portugal can still qualify with an unlikely win over the Americans, the U.S. and Netherlands will be favourites to advance, with goal difference set to decide the top spot.

The Dutch only need a draw against Vietnam to advance, having beaten Portugal 1-0 and held the U.S. to a 1-1 draw. But Jonker warned against underestimating their opponents.

"(We have) a lot of respect for Vietnam, they are a good team," he said. "We have seen against the United States and Portugal that it is really not that easy.

"We have never shown any arrogance and we won't now either."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Stephen Coates)

