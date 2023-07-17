News & Insights

US Markets
NFLX

Soccer-Netflix plans documentary series on U.S. Women's World Cup team

Credit: REUTERS/John Hefti

July 17, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

AUCKLAND, July 18 (Reuters) - Netflix is preparing a documentary series on the United States women's national soccer team, focusing on their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Women's World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand.

The series will be available later this year and is already in production, the streaming giant said, and will feature newcomers, including 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, and veterans, such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe recently announced that the 2023 tournament, her fourth World Cup, would be her last as she plans to retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season this year.

The series builds on a portfolio of popular recent sports documentary programmes on Netflix, including tennis series Break Point and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Auckland; editing by Clare Fallon)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.