Soccer-Nene penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Bahia

Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A second half penalty from Nene handed Fluminense a 1-0 win over Bahia in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The former Paris St Germain and Monaco player scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after he was brought down in the box.

The three points lifted Fluminense into fifth pace in Serie A, six points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, who beat Goias 3-0 on Saturday.

Bahia are in 13th place in the 20-team table.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

