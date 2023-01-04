Soccer-Napoli's 11-match winning streak ended by Inter

Adds details

MILAN, Italy, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Napoli's 11-match winning streak in Serie A ended on Wednesday when Edin Dzeko's second-half goal secured Inter Milan a 1-0 victory.

While Napoli dominated possession in the goalless first half, Inter striker Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when he headed in a cross from Federico DiMarco.

Napoli top the table with 41 points after 16 games. They lead second-placed AC Milan by five points. Fourth-placed Inter are on 33 points.

Inter went close after four minutes when Romelu Lukaku crossed into the box, but the angle was too narrow for DiMarco, who sent his effort wide.

Lukaku then shot over after 41 minutes after being played in by a backheel from Nicolo Barella.

Barella fed DiMarco in the box a minute later, but Napoli keeper Alex Meret saved his effort, before the offside flag was raised.

The visitors started to build momentum after Dzeko's goal but struggled to create opportunities.

Napoli had their best chance on the 90-minute mark when Giacomo Raspadori managed to get a shot on goal from inside the box, but keeper Andre Onana made a reflex save.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

