US Markets

Soccer-Napoli winger Lozano dislocates shoulder on Mexico duty

Contributor
Alasdair Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against Panama, the 26-year-old’s club Napoli said on Thursday.

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mexico forward Hirving Lozano faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against Panama, the 26-year-old’s club Napoli said on Thursday.

Lozano was taken off on a stretcher in the 66th minute of Mexico’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

“Following conversations with the Mexican national team medical staff regarding Hirving Lozano's injury status, it has been determined that the 26-year-old suffered a dislocated right shoulder. The player will undergo further tests upon his return to Italy,” read a Napoli statement.

The news comes as a blow for Napoli, who are second in Serie A, four points behind leaders Inter Milan, and resume their title bid with a trip to Venezia on Sunday.

Lozano has featured regularly for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season, scoring five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)

((alasdair.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular