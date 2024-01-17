News & Insights

Soccer-Napoli sign Bournemouth midfielder Traore on loan

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

January 17, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore has joined Napoli from Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday.

Napoli added that the loan deal includes an option to buy, which Italian media reported would be for 25 million euros ($27.17 million).

Traore joined Bournemouth on loan at the start of last year from Sassuolo, and the move was made permanent in May.

The 23-year-old Traore has struggled for game time this season for the Premier League side, which was compounded by a recent bout of Malaria.

Serie A champions Napoli have endured a difficult season so far, with Walter Mazzarri's side in eighth place with 31 points, 20 behind leaders Inter Milan.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

