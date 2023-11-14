Soccer-Napoli name Mazzarri as new coach

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian champions Napoli appointed former manager Walter Mazzarri as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old takes over from Rudi Garcia after defeat to Empoli left last season's champions 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan in the standings.

Mazzarri returns to Napoli for a second spell after he managed the team from 2009-2013.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska)

