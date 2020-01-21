Soccer-Napoli knock out holders Lazio to fend off crisis

An early solo goal by Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne gave them a 1-0 win to knock out holders Lazio in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, which also featured a bizarre penalty miss by Ciro Immobile for the losers.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.