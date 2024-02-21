Soccer-Napoli fight back to draw with Barcelona

NAPLES, Italy, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Napoli fought back to hold visitors Barcelona to a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Last year's Spanish and Italian champions, who are both struggling this season, played out a poor first half before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski put Barca ahead in the 60th minute.

Osimhen equalised 15 minutes later with a fine swivelling strike from just inside the box to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg in Spain on March 12.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)

