Soccer-Napoli fight back to draw with Barcelona

Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

February 21, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

NAPLES, Italy, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Napoli fought back to hold visitors Barcelona to a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Last year's Spanish and Italian champions, who are both struggling this season, played out a poor first half before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski put Barca ahead in the 60th minute.

Osimhen equalised 15 minutes later with a fine swivelling strike from just inside the box to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg in Spain on March 12.

