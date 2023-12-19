News & Insights

Soccer-Napoli crash out of Coppa Italia with 4-0 loss to Frosinone

December 19, 2023 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Serie A champions Napoli were dumped out of the Coppa Italia in the last 16 on Tuesday following a 4-0 thrashing at home by Frosinone.

Quickfire goals by Enzo Barrenechea and Giuseppe Caso in the second half put Serie A side Frosinone in front before another two strikes in stoppage time sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Napoli thought they had opened the scoring late in the first half through forward Giovanni Simeone but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the buildup.

While the hosts struggled to create scoring opportunities, Frosinone, who were playing in the last 16 for the first time in their history, took a surprise lead in the 65th minute when Barrenechea headed home a corner and Caso doubled their advantage five minutes later with an individual effort.

Frosinone, currently 13th in the league, made it 3-0 through Walid Cheddira from the penalty spot after Giovanni Di Lorenzo fouled Francesco Gelli and Abdou Harroui sealed the win for the visitors late in stoppage time.

Napoli had won all their previous six matches against Frosinone in all competitions.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.