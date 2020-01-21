Soccer-Nantes to wear Argentine colours in tribute to Emiliano Sala

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Nantes will drop their usual green and yellow colours for Argentina's blue and white-striped "Albiceleste" strip to pay tribute to their former player Emiliano Sala when they host Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

