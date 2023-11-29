Soccer-Nantes part ways with manager Aristouy

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nantes have parted ways with manager Pierre Aristouy after a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

The club are in 11th place in the standings and have taken just one point from their last four games. Aristouy took over at Nantes for the final four games of last season, and they avoided relegation by one point on the last day of the season.

"FC Nantes would particularly like to thank Pierre Aristouy and his staff who put all their human qualities and talent at the service of the club. Appreciated by all, they allowed the club to stay in the league at the end of last season," Nantes said.

The club will announce Aristouy's replacement later on Wednesday, with French media reporting that Jocelyn Gourvennec is expected to be the new manager.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

