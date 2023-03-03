Soccer-Nanterre prosecutor: PSG player Hakimi under rape investigation

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Paris Saint Germain player Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, said an official from the Nanterre prosecution office close to Paris on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, could not immediately be reached for comment. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

