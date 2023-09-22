Soccer-Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

Adds Nagelsmann, DFB President quotes, changes dateline

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Germany's new head coach until next year's Euro 2024 on home soil, replacing Hansi Flick, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Germany parted ways with Flick earlier this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, with the four-time world champions struggling for form in recent years.

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann, the second youngest national team coach in their history, signed a contract until the end of July 2024. His assistants will be Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glueck.

"The target is next summer and the Euros, that is a great challenge for me," Nagelsmann told a press conference.

"We take it on with a lot of responsibility. A whole nation behind us and we want to excite them with great football."

"We want to play football with a specific idea. But we also demand attractive football, not just based on results," he added. "A Euro at home with the whole nation behind you. That's is our aim."

Bayern parted ways with the 36-year-old Nagelsmann in March after just over a year and a half in charge.

He had taken over from Flick at Bayern as well, in 2021. He led them to a league title but failed to secure European success.

Nagelsmann, who retired as a footballer at the age of 20 following a series of injuries, started his coaching career at Hoffenheim in 2016 before moving to another Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig, in 2019.

A lover of high-octane, attacking football with aggressive pressing and quick transitions, Nagelsmann was the youngest (28) ever Bundesliga coach when he took over at Hoffenheim.

He promised Germany's fans would see his team's playing style in their next set of international matches when they visit the United States to play against the U.S. and Mexico next month.

"How that will look, we hope to see it from the next international matches," he said.

Nagelsmann has his work cut out with support for the national team at an all-time low following Flick's disappointing two years in charge.

His team managed four wins in their last 17 internationals and were also eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup last year.

World champions in 2014, Germany have now been eliminated in the first round of a World Cup on the last two occasions.

With the Euros on home soil in less than nine months, the four-time world and three-time European champions are desperate to forge a battle-ready team in time for the tournament, the first major international football competition in the country since the 2006 World Cup.

"We are very happy to have won him for us because I believe we have a strong and convincing solution for our senior team," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said.

"Now we look ahead and our full focus is on the Euro. We are confident that Julian will go with a lot of motivation and excitement into this task."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Toby Davis)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.