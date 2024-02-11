News & Insights

Soccer-Mueller says Bayern lacked courage in Leverkusen defeat

February 11, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Mueller has criticised his side for lacking the courage to play freely after the record 32-times Bundesliga champions were stunned 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern, chasing a 12th straight league title, were outplayed by Leverkusen, who went five points clear at the top after their win at BayArena.

While Leverkusen remain unbeaten in 31 matches across all competitions this season, Bayern have already suffered three defeats in the German top flight and failed to have more than one shot on target against Xabi Alonso's side at the weekend.

"What I am missing is that in training we seem to be much better, more courageous because we are playing more freely," Mueller told Sky Sport Germany.

"We play from A to B and then to C without any freedom and no one really takes a gamble. Today we were not there. We lost 3-0."

The 34-year-old German forward said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel cannot be blamed for the side's display.

"There were enough international-level players on the pitch, so there is no reason to talk about the coach," Mueller added.

