News & Insights

Soccer-MP takes Everton's 10-point deduction to parliament

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS RADBURN

November 21, 2023 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Labour MP lan Byrne has tabled an 'early day motion' in parliament condemning Everton's 10-point deduction in the Premier League and called for an independent football regulator to be established immediately.

Everton became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching financial sustainability rules on Friday. An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction that saw the Merseyside club drop to second-from-bottom from 14th.

Byrne, MP for Liverpool, West Derby, said the points deduction was "grossly unjust" and that the level of sanction lacked "any legal or equitable foundation or justification..."

"This House contends the Premier League can no longer fairly govern top-flight football without independent scrutiny and legislation," he said in the EDM, which MPs can sign up to but are not binding and often do not lead to any action.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.