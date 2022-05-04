Soccer-Moyes urges West Ham to sharpen up against Frankfurt

May 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager David Moyes called on his team to improve their attacking play as they aim to bounce back in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday.

Frankfurt defeated West Ham 2-1 in the first leg in London as the Premier League club failed to make the most of their chances.

With both teams vying for their first European final in over 40 years, Moyes said West Ham would need to show resilience and character.

"I think sometimes when you see a team for the first time you're not quite sure but we missed six or seven key passes which could have led to big opportunities," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.

"Frankfurt had one or two chances as well but you'd expect that. We get two games, two chances to do it, and we have to try and make it work in this game."

Moyes, who saved West Ham from the brink of Premier League relegation in the 2019-20 season, is delighted with the progress of his team.

"Getting to the semi-final of a cup competition like this is really important," Moyes added. "It wasn't too long ago we were fighting relegation. It's been a great climb and I see no reason that shouldn't continue."

