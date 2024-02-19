Soccer-Mowbray steps away temporarily from Birmingham for medical treatment

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray is temporarily stepping away from the job for six to eight weeks to receive medical treatment, the Championship (second tier) club said on Monday.

Mowbray, 60, took over in January after the sacking of former England striker Wayne Rooney, and his assistant Mark Venus will now take charge until his return.

"Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment," Mowbray said in a statement.

"Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club. The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful."

Birmingham are 15th in the Championship and play at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.