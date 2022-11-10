World Markets
ASRAF

Soccer-Mourinho unsure if Dybala can play before World Cup

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

November 10, 2022 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is unsure if Paulo Dybala can play in Sunday's Serie A game against Torino as the Argentine forward recovers from a thigh injury that has threatened his World Cup participation.

Dybala sustained what Mourinho described as a serious injury in a 2-1 home win over Lecce last month and the Portuguese said it may be difficult for him to return to action before 2023.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is hopeful the 28-year-old can still make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

"I don't know his contacts with Argentina and Scaloni. I don't know if he has to play on Sunday to go to the World Cup, or not to play to go to the World Cup," Mourinho said.

Domestic leagues will pause after this weekend's action for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

"One thing is obvious. The players who will go to the World Cup are going to have their heads more on the other side than on this side in this last game," Mourinho added.

"Of course we need Paulo. If I have a choice, I would like to have Dybala against Torino."

Argentina, who will announce their 26-man squad on Monday, begin their World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia. They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASRAF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.