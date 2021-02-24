Soccer-Mourinho happy to see Alli return to best form

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he was delighted to see midfielder Dele Alli rediscover his best form following his impressive display in their 4-0 win over Austrian club Wolfsberg in the Europa League.

Alli has fallen down the pecking order under Mourinho, not starting a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but stole the limelight on Wednesday with a sensational overhead kick and two assists.

"In this moment when we are going to play every three days, 10 matches in March, to have Dele back at this level is amazing," Mourinho said after his side progressed to the last-16 with an 8-1 aggregate victory.

"The (overhead) goal I don't need to speak (about) because everyone watched it ... But for me, the globality of the performance is what matters.

"He played very well in every aspect of the game."

