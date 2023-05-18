Soccer-Morocco's Aboukhlal draws line under dispute with Toulouse city official

May 18 (Reuters) - Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal said he wanted to draw a line under an alleged dispute with a local city official during a ceremony to celebrate their French Cup final victory last month.

RMC Sport reported that Aboukhlal had a run-in with Toulouse's deputy mayor in charge of sports, Laurence Arribage after she had asked the players to keep quiet during the ceremony.

The club said Morocco international Aboukhlal would train alone pending an internal investigation.

"Following the article published by RMC on Monday, May 15th, I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with Laurence Arribage. During the meeting, we both confirmed the RMC SPORT reports do not match what has really happened on 30th of April at the Capitole," Aboukhlal wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"We would like to put an end to this controversy which has strongly affected both of us as well as our families," he added.

(Reporting by Osama Khairy Editing by Toby Davis)

