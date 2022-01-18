Soccer-Morocco fight back to draw with Gabon and finish top of group
YAOUNDE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morocco twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Gabon in Yaounde on Tuesday and finish top of Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Achraf Hakimi hit a stunning free kick six minutes from the end to save Morocco from an upset defeat against a Gabon side which had eight players ruled out due to COVID-19 infections, including talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Jim Allevinah's goal put Gabon ahead at halftime but Sofiane Boufal equalised with a 75th-minute penalty, only for Aaron Boupendza to put Gabon back in front in the last 10 minutes.
Morocco finished with seven points, two ahead of second-placed Gabon.
