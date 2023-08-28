Soccer-Morata scores twice as Atletico thrash Rayo 7-0

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID, Aug 28 (Reuters) - An inspired Atletico Madrid humiliated city rivals Rayo Vallecano with a 7-0 demolition job on Monday, with substitute Alvaro Morata scoring twice and midfielders Saul Niguez and Rodrigo de Paul giving two assists each.

Atletico took an early two-goal lead with Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay scoring from close range, while Nahuel Molina extended their lead in the 36th minute in a counter-attack.

Griezmann netted a close-range volley in the second minute from a De Paul cross.

Depay almost extended Atletico’s lead two minutes later but his point-blank strike was brilliantly stopped by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

He ended up scoring in the 16th minute after Saul delivered a low cross and the Dutch striker tapped in from just inside the six-yard-box.

Dapay had to be substitute a few minutes little after he injured his leg.

De Paul then found Molina and the defender netted a tidy finish past Dimitrievski.

In the second half Morata, who had replaced Depay, netted twice, while Angel Correa fired a brilliant dipping strike over the goalkeeper. Marcos Llorente was also on target as a rampant Atletico ripped apart their rivals to secure a second win in three games this season.

"We played a great game, with joy and a lot of intensity from the start," Griezmann told Movistar Plus.

"The first goal gave us peace of mind and we earned three very important points. Let's rest and think about the next one now."

Atletico are second in the LaLiga standings, level on seven points with Barcelona and Girona. They trail leaders Real Madrid by two points, while Rayo are eighth with six points.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.