Soccer-Morata heads Spain into 1-0 halftime lead over Japan

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 01, 2022 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Philip O'Connor for Reuters ->

DOHA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Alvaro Morata's header gave Spain a 1-0 halftime lead over Japan in their final World Cup Group F game on Thursday, a scoreline that would see the Spaniards advance as pool winners.

With Germany and Costa Rica meeting in the other group game and all four sides still in with a chance of making the last 16, Japan and Spain made five changes.

Junya Ito missed an early chance for Japan and they were punished in the 11th minute when Morata rose to meet Cesar Azpilicueta's cross and head home from close range, shortly after Germany had taken a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica to move into provisional second place in the group.

Should they top the standings, Spain will face Croatia in the last 16, with the second-placed side meeting Morocco.

