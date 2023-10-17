News & Insights

Soccer-Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday's games

October 17, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish soccer fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.