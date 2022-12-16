Soccer-Modric quite certain to play in Euro 2024 if Croatia qualify, says Dalic

December 16, 2022 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters

By Karolos Grohmann

AL RAYYAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Croatia's 37-year-old captain Luka Modric is likely to feature for the national team at the Euro 2024 tournament despite his age should the team qualify, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Friday.

The playmaker was their driving force in midfield as they beat tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals before losing to Argentina in the last four.

Croatia face Morocco in the third place playoff on Saturday before Argentina face France in the final on Sunday.

"I hope that he will be there (at the Euro 2024)," Dalic said of the diminutive Real Madrid playmaker. "I am looking forward to it."

"It is quite certain that he will there be but he will personally decide how he feels. I personally feel that he will be but it ultimately is his decision."

Modric was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup in Russia four years ago, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

Germany will host the tournament between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

