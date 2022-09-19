US Markets

Soccer-MLS to investigate racial abuse allegations against DC United forward

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday it would launch an investigation into allegations of racial abuse during a game between DC United and Inter Miami.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday it would launch an investigation into allegations of racial abuse during a game between DC United and Inter Miami.

Miami coach Phil Neville said DC United forward Taxi Fountas used a racial slur towards Miami defender Damion Lowe during the match on Sunday, calling the language "unacceptable in society".

Fountas has denied the allegations.

MLS said an investigation would "begin promptly".

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and we take these allegations very seriously," the North American league said in a statement.

Neither team immediately responded to a request for comment.

In an Instagram post, Fountas wrote: "I did not use the word I am being accused of using. We had a hot discussion on the field but I have not racially abused anyone."

Neville and DC United boss Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United and England team mates, talked to the referee Ismail Elfath after the incident.

Neville discussed whether to take his players off the pitch but when the match resumed, Fountas, who had scored to make it 2-2, was immediately substituted by Rooney.

"I must also give massive, massive respect to Wayne Rooney for dealing with it in the way that he did," Neville added.

Inter Miami won the match 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal from former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular