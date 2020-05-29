US Markets

Soccer-MLS says teams can begin outdoor training in small groups

May 29 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) says it has given clubs the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with COVID-19 health protocols.

Some teams resumed individual player workouts earlier this month as the sport looks to restart the season that has been shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Clubs may begin to use outdoor team training fields for voluntary small group training sessions in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts," MLS said in a statement.

"The sessions must not conflict with local public health official or government policies and provide the ability for players to step up their training while maintaining physical distancing protocols."

Players must remain at least 10 feet apart and play in designated zones on the pitch to maintain physical distancing, with a maximum of six players assigned to a group. Coaches and staff are required to wear face masks.

