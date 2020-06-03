US Markets

Soccer-MLS players ratify labour deal, finalise plan to resume season

Frank Pingue Reuters
The MLS Players Association has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement in a vote that also finalized a plan to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Wednesday.

The MLSPA, which did not provide details of the return-to-play plan, said the new labour deal will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

"We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy," the MLSPA said in a statement.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is scheduled to talk to media later on Wednesday.

All 26 MLS teams had played two of their 34 scheduled regular season games when action was suspended in mid-March and matches are currently suspended until at least June 8.

