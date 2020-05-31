US Markets

Soccer-MLS players approve salary cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Buchanan

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) said its members voted on Sunday to approve a package of concessions for the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cuts in salaries and bonuses across the player pool.

June 1 (Reuters) - The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) said its members voted on Sunday to approve a package of concessions for the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cuts in salaries and bonuses across the player pool.

The players' body added that there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension.

"The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners," the MLSPA said in a statement.

"While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so."

The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States.

Some teams resumed individual player workouts last month and the league last week gave clubs the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with health protocols.

The MLSPA said players had also agreed to participate in a summer tournament in Florida. The Athletic has reported the June tournament would involve all 26 MLS teams.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular