Soccer-MLS 'exploring scenarios' for possible return to action

Amy Tennery Reuters
Major League Soccer says it is exploring ways it can return to action, with U.S. media reporting plans are taking shape to hold a tournament in Orlando, Florida, with all 26 teams, starting in June.

"We are exploring scenarios and formats for a return to match play," said Dan Courtemanche, a spokesman for MLS. "Some of those scenarios include playing matches at one or more neutral sites."

The league did not comment on specific reports of a June "mini-tournament".

The Athletic reported that the planned tournament would involve teams being divided into four groups, in what could be the MLS' first live competition since its season was abruptly suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Participants would be regularly tested and quarantined after arriving in Orlando, ESPN reported, with each team playing at least five games.

Some MLS teams resumed voluntary practices earlier this month, as the sport charts a path forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Women's Soccer League was reportedly looking to hold a month-long tournament outside Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning in June while Germany's Bundesliga returned to action last week.

