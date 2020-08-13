Soccer-MLS Canadian teams to resume season on Aug. 18

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer said on Thursday the three Canadian teams will continue the 2020 regular season with matches against each other beginning on Aug. 18, although it is unclear when those sides will be able to face U.S. clubs again.

The Montreal Impact, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will play three matches against each other during the "first phase" of the revised regular season schedule due to travel restrictions because of the novel coronavirus.

The Canada-U.S. border is closed for non-essential travel until Aug. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the closure is expected to be extended.

The league's 23 U.S. clubs will resume playing in their home cities on Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site MLS is Back Tournament in Florida, which was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Portland Timbers won the tournament after defeating Orlando City SC 2-1 in the final on Tuesday.

MLS said it plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

