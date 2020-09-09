Soccer-Missed penalty costs Athletico in 1-1 draw with Botafogo

CURITIBA, Brazil, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Athletico Paranaense came from behind to salvage a draw with Botafogo on Wednesday but a missed penalty in stoppage time prevented the home side from taking all three points.

Victor Luis put Botafogo 1-0 up from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining but Ravanelli equalised for Athletico two minutes from time.

Nikao then blasted his spot-kick over the bar in the third minute of stoppage time to leave Athletico in 16th position in the 20-team Serie A with eight points from nine matches. Botafogo sit one place above them with nine points from eight games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.