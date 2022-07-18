Soccer-Milan police justify Bakayoko search as being necessary in critical situation

Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

Milan police justified searching AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint, saying it was necessary given the seriousness of a dangerous situation taking place at the time.

The incident involving Bakayoko, who is on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, took place two weeks ago according to local media, but a video of the event went viral on Monday after being posted on Twitter.

His Serie A club said that the search occurred due to a shooting in the nearby area.

In a statement released to Reuters, police said: "It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures", .

"Also as a function of self-protection, and was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress.

"Once the person had been identified and established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned."

Bakayoko joined Milan on a two-year loan last summer, having also spent the 2018-19 campaign at the San Siro.

He made 14 appearances in Serie A last term as Milan won their first league title in 11 years.

