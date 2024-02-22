Soccer-Milan limp into Europa last 16, Qarabag edge out Braga in thriller

Adds late matches

RENNES, France, Feb 22 (Reuters) - AC Milan reached the Europa League last 16 despite a 3-2 loss at Stade Rennais on Thursday as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian side completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag advanced after a thrilling match against Portuguese side Braga which they lost 3-2 after extra time but advanced 6-5 on aggregate.

Rennes, facing an uphill battle after Milan secured an emphatic 3-0 home win in the first leg, started aggressively in rainy conditions.

Bourigeaud scored with a shot into the bottom corner after 11 minutes before Luka Jovic levelled with a powerful header.

Bourigeaud converted a penalty nine minutes into the second half after Simon Kjaer's trip on Martin Terrier, before Rafael Leao equalised in the 58th minute for Milan.

Rennes were awarded another penalty in the 68th minute after a handball by Jovic and Bourigeaud completed his hat-trick from the spot.

Milan, who dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, will find out who they play in the round of 16 on Friday.

Qarabag, down to 10 men early in the second half, forced their match against Braga into extra time before Nariman Akhundzade's late goal sent them through.

Benfica and Toulouse shared the spoils in a goalless draw as the Portuguese champions advanced to the last 16 after beating the struggling French 2-1 team at home in the first leg.

Freiburg beat Lens 3-2 after extra time following a 2-2 draw in regular time after a goalless first leg in France.

David Costa and Elye Wahi scored for Lens before the break and Roland Sallai pulled one back for hosts Freiburg before equalising in stoppage time.

Michael Gregoritsch emerged as Freiburg's hero with a goal in extra time to send the German side into the last 16.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, additional reporting by Anita Kobylinska, editing by Ed Osmond)

