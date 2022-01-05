Soccer-Milan in the market for a complete defender, says Pioli

MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said the club are looking to bring in a "complete defender" in the January transfer window as he aims to fill the hole left by injured captain Simon Kjaer.

Serie A resumes on Thursday following the winter break as Pioli prepares his side to face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma without being able to call on Kjaer, who remains a long-term ligament-injury absentee.

With the January transfer window now open, Pioli is well aware of where the club's priorities lie.

"Kjaer's injury forces us to have an eye on defence," Pioli told a news conference on Wednesday. "I have not made any other requests, I think the team is as complete as possible.

"We are looking for a complete defender who will be able to compete defensively one versus one with great timing and good positioning.

"Defenders have also become the real playmakers, with ability to make the right choice even in possession of the ball. It won't be a very busy market for us, but it is clear that we will find the right player."

Second-placed Milan suffered from inconsistent form prior to the winter break, allowing rivals and reigning champions Inter Milan to open up a four-point lead at the top of the standings.

Pioli is not giving up on a first Milan Scudetto since 2011 just yet.

"The Christmas break helped us rest and work in training, and although some players are not at 100%, they will be soon," he added.

"We want to win as many games as possible and pick up more points than last season, so that means a second half of the campaign at a very high tempo. Does we start chasing down Inter from tomorrow? Yes.

"I see a team that is hungry and we created this pressure on ourselves because we are ambitious. We need to prove ourselves in every game."

