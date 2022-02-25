Soccer-Milan held at home by Udinese but maintain lead at top of the table

Updates after Inter match

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese on Friday but still maintained their two-point lead at the top of the standings.

Udinese had the better of the first-half chances, but the league leaders broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with their only other meaningful attack of the opening period, Portuguese forward Rafael Leao firing home.

The visitors continued to press after the break and deservedly levelled through Destiny Udogie in the 66th minute.

Leao had Milan's best chance to win it late on but his lofted effort was cleared off the line much to the San Siro's frustration, with Udinese otherwise continuing to look the most threatening until the final whistle.

Second-placed Inter's failure to beat Genoa on Friday ensured that despite their disappointing draw, Milan still hold a two-point advantage over their rivals although they have played one game more. The draw helped Udinese climb to 14th.

Milan have now won only two of their last six league games, with their coach Stefano Pioli unhappy with the goal that denied his side a much-needed victory over Udinese, accusing Udogie of using his hand when bundling the equaliser home.

"In my opinion it is not a dubious goal, it is evident that he scored by using a hand," Pioli told DAZN. "The referee did not see but that why did the VAR not see it?

"The VAR exists to remedy certain errors and we have already been penalised more than once this season. Maybe Udinese would have drawn anyway but not in this situation, as the goal was scored by a hand."

