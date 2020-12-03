Soccer-Milan fight back to beat Celtic, Spurs also reach last 32

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Seven-time European champions AC Milan hit back from two goals down against Celtic to claim a 4-2 victory that sent them into the knockout phase of the Europa League on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur, Antwerp, Lille, Villarreal, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade also progressed to the last 32.

When Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard fired Celtic 2-0 ahead within 15 minutes at San Siro, the progress of Italian giants Milan from Group H was threatening to get complicated.

They responded in devastating fashion though with Hakan Calhanoglu and Samu Castillejo scoring in quick succession.

Youngsters Jens Petter Hauge and substitute Brahim Diaz scored after the break to finish off a Celtic side whose season goes from bad to worse. The Scottish champions have only won twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Lille's 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague saw the French group leaders qualify and guaranteed Milan's path into the last 32.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale and Dele Alli both scored penalties as they qualified from Group J despite being held to a 3-3 draw at LASK in a roller-coaster clash.

Spurs must beat Antwerp next week to claim top spot after the Belgians moved two points clear with a 3-1 home victory over Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

Spanish side Villarreal sealed top spot in Group I with a 1-0 win at Sivasspor who may yet join them in the last 32 after Maccabi Tel Aviv could only draw away to Qarabag.

In Group G, Sporting Braga joined Leicester City in the knockout rounds thanks to a 4-2 win at AEK Athens, while Leicester's surprise 1-0 defeat at Zorya means the Foxes and Braga both have 10 points with one round of games remaining.

Dinamo Zagreb claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Feyenoord in Group K to clinch top spot and leave the third-placed Dutch club in danger of missing the cut.

Red Star Belgrade's 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim in Group L means they join the German club in the knockout rounds.

