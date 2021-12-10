Soccer-Messias says Milan showed greatness in Champions League despite exit

ROME, Dec 10 (Reuters) - AC Milan forward Junior Messias says the Italian side's performances in the Champions League showed that the future is bright, despite ending their campaign with defeat to a second-string Liverpool side in a must-win game.

The seven-time European champions marked their return to the elite club competition after seven years away this season, but were eliminated on Tuesday following a 2-1 defeat at home to the Premier League side that left the Rossoneri bottom of Group B.

The result left a bitter taste for the home side, who put in a poor performance against a much-changed Liverpool team without many of its star players, but Messias would not be disheartened.

"We knew it was a difficult game. It wouldn't have been easy to beat Liverpool, but we really wanted to win and gave our all. Unfortunately, it didn't go well," the Brazilian told Milan TV.

"We have to look ahead and continue to play the way we are playing, like we did in the Champions League. We showed we are a great team, and we need to take that into the league.

"We are a really strong team, and we can think big."

Milan are top of Serie A, one point clear of Inter Milan, and travel to mid-table Udinese on Saturday.

"A tough game awaits us, as they all are. The teams that face us always try to play the game of their life. We need to play like we know how to," Messias added.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Rohith Nair)

((alasdair.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.