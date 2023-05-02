News & Insights

Soccer-Messi suspended for two weeks after trip to Saudi Arabia - L'Equipe

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

May 02, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

