News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Messi on bench for Inter Miami v Al-Nassr

Credit: REUTERS/Victor Fraile

February 01, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi took his place on the substitutes' bench for Inter Miami's friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Thursday despite reports that he would miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

The match, possibly the last chance for the multiple Ballon D'Or winners to face each other on the pitch, is part of a friendly tournament in Riyadh also involving Neymar's Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Messi started the game against Al-Hilal on Monday, converting a penalty in the 54th minute before he was substituted two minutes from time as Inter lost 4-3.

The Argentine was reported to have felt discomfort in his hamstring.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was ruled out of the squad as he continues his recovery from a muscle issue, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said on Wednesday, disappointing fans hoping to see the world's two most famous and decorated footballers in opposition.

Al-Nassr last week cancelled their two-game China tour due to Ronaldo's injury.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.